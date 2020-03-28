This Day, Last Year: When Jasprit Bumrah’s Master Class Choked Virat Kohli’s Team During RCB vs MI, IPL 2019 (Watch Video)

Jasprit Bumrah (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With the pandemic situation created by the coronavirus, the IPL 2020 has been delayed. So we decided why not look back at the memories that the cash-rich season has given us for so many years now. Thus we take you back to the match highlights of IPL 2019. On this day i.e. March 28, 2019, it was Virat Kohli’s RCB who locked horns with Mumbai Indians. What a classy game that was! More than Yuzvendra Chahal’s four-wicket haul, the match was in the news for Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah who did what is best at! Choking the opponents. Here’s how the match panned out for both sides. RCB vs MI, IPL 2019 Highlights: Mumbai Indians Clinch Last Over Thriller Despite AB de Villiers’ Heroics.

So after winning the toss, RCB decided to field first. Captain Rohit Sharma gave a bright start to the team but made way to the pavilion just a couple of runs short. Yuzvendra Chahal got rid of Quinton de Kock on 23. Chahal hunted for Suryakumar Yadav’s wicket as well on 38. Yuvraj Singh contributed with 23 runs. But it was all-rounder Hardik Pandya who came really handy with 32 runs from 14 balls. Mumbai Indians put up a hefty total of 187 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

While RCB crowd was still rejuvenating about the fact that Virat Kohli had reached 5,000 IPL runs, Rohit Sharma implemented the first run out and sent Moeen Ali packing on 13 runs. Parthiv Patel followed a when the scoreboard read 67 runs. Now we had Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers chasing the total and the two contributed with vital 49 run partnership.

But Bumrah sprang into action and got rid of captain Kohli in the 14th over and the South African cricketer was struggling alone. He once again scalped the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer and Shivam Dube in the 17th and 19th over respectively. You can check out the highlights of the match here.

Once again RCB had a hard time as they fell shirt just by six runs. All thanks to the masterclass by Jasprit Bumrah who stood tall and displayed nerves of steel scalping three wickets.