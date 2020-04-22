This Day, That Year: When Deepak Chahar & Dwanye Bravo Overshadowed Kane Williamson’s 84 During SRH vs CSK, IPL 2018, Yellow Army Hails Team (Watch Video)

Dwayne Bravo (Photo Credits: IANS)

It’s almost been a month and the world has come to a standstill due to the menace of the coronavirus. With this, all the sports in the country have been brought to a halt. This even includes the IPL 2020 which has been cancelled for an indefinite period of time. Amid no sports, the franchises have no other option than to look back at the good old days. Now, in this edition of This Day, That Year we shall speak about the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings which was hosted at the backyard of the Orange Army during IPL 2018. The Day, That Year: Chennai Super Kings Hails MS Dhoni for his 84 Run Knock During RCB vs CSK, IPL 2019 (Watch Video).

It was Deepak Chahar and Dwanye Bravo who led snatched victory from the jaws of defeat and overshadowed Kane Williamson’s knock of 84 runs. Now let’s have a look at how the match panned out for both teams. SRH won the toss and elected to bowl first. After an early departure of Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina scored Ambai Rayudu made 54 and 79 runs respectively. MS Dhoni’s cameo of 25 from 12 balls ushered the team to reach a total of 182 runs for the loss of three wickets.

SRH opener Ricky Bhui made way into the pavilion on zero and Kane Williamson displayed nerves of steel with his superb knock of 84 runs from 51 balls. Shakib Al Hasan and Yusuf Pathan chipped in with 24 and 45 runs respectively. Just when it looked like the team would win the game, Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo stood tall and clinched a win. You can check out the highlights of the match here.

In the end, Chennai Super Kings won the game by a narrow gap of four runs. The two further met three more times in the IPL 2018. We shall relive those moments in the time to come.