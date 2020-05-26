This Day That Year: When Rohit Sharma-Led Mumbai Indians Defeated Chennai Super Kings to Win IPL 13

Mumbai Indians squad pose with IPL trophy (@mipaltan/Twitter)

Mumbai Indians is the most successful franchise in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL). The Rohit Sharma-led side has won four IPL titles, the most by any team. It all started in 2013, when Rohit guided the Mumbai-based franchise to title win. Since then, Mumbai Indians have won the IPL trophy in 2015, 2017 and recently in 2019. Interestingly, Rohit took over the captaincy mid-season from Ricky Ponting and ended up guiding Mumbai Indians to the victory. On This Day in 1999: Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid Formed 318-Run Stand Against Sri Lanka.

In the final of IPL 2013, Mumbai Indians faced Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the finals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. And merged victorious by 23 runs. Mumbai Indians batting first posted moderate total of 148 for nine in their allotted 20 overs with Kieron Pollard scoring 32-ball 60 runs as he finished unbeaten.

In response, CSK were off to a worst possible start and lost three batsmen for just three runs. Lasith Malinga scaled two wickets early on and Mitchell Johnson picked one to put MS Dhoni-led side on back-foot. Sachin: A Billion Dreams Completes Three Years, Fans Rejoice 'Sachin Tendulkar Documentary' on Twitter.

Maiden IPL Title for Mumbai Indians

Dhoni then fought back but his knock was not enough to take CSK past Mumbai’s total. The CSK captain scored unbeaten 63 off just 45 balls as he kept losing partners from other end. Eventually, CSK were restricted to just 125 for nine. Mumbai Indians, interestingly, were unbeaten at home during their successful 2013 season.