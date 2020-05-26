Sachin: A Billion Dreams Completes Three Years, Fans Rejoice 'Sachin Tendulkar Documentary' on Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Sachin: A Billion Dreams, a documentary based on, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has completed its three years. The movie, directed by James Erskine, was released on this day (May 26) in 2017. Sachin: A Billion Dreams was produced by 200 NotOut Productions and Carnival Motion Pictures. The biopic was dubbed by Sachin in Marathi, Hindi and English and was also released in Tamil and Telugu. Meanwhile, Sachin: A Billion Dreams completed three years and it turned out to be an occasion for fans to rejoice on Twitter. Sachin Tendulkar Makes Mango Kulfi at Home to Celebrate His 25th Wedding Anniversary (Watch Video).

#SachinABillionDreams was one of the trending topics on Twitter with fans rejoicing the legendary cricketer’s biopic. Sachin: A Billion Dreams was received well by fans and as well as critics. The docudrama covered Tendulkar’s journey from childhood to stardom. Meanwhile, check out some of the reactions. Sachin Tendulkar Dons New Avatar, Gives Son Arjun a Brand New Haircut Amid Lockdown.

On this day I watched the first noon show of this masterpiece ❤ saaachinnn saaachinn!!!!! #SachinABillionDreams @sachin_rt — Boney Bajwa (@boney2hotty) May 26, 2020

Most Successful Documentry Ever#SachinABillionDreams pic.twitter.com/qgQeqSLnjO — D Е Е Р А И К А Я 🇮🇳 (@SachinsWarrior) May 26, 2020

Three Generations. One Hero. SACHIN TENDULKAR 🙏 It's Been 3 Years Of @SachinTheFilm 📽#SachinABillionDreams pic.twitter.com/3XW1TuvBam — Sachin Tendulkar Trends ™ (@TrendsSachin) May 26, 2020

Ahead of the release, Tendulkar asked fans to suggest movie title. Sachin: A Billion Dreams was later chosen from the entries. Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) bought the television rights of the docudrama and in August 2017 was telecast on TV across seven channels of the network in five different languages.