Tim Paine has stepped down from Test captaincy due to the sexting scandal that occurred in 2017 while he was a Tasmanian state player emerge. This announcement comes just 18 days before the Ashes 2021 and surely there's chaos in the Australian camp. With this, it is very likely that Pat Cummins will be selected for the role. Paine had learnt that the messages will be going public thus he had no option than to step down from captaincy. Paine even said that this decision was incredibly difficult and also had deep regrets over the incident. Australia Ashes 2021 Squad: Usman Khawaja, Jhye Richardson Recalled for AUS vs ENG Five-Match Test Series.

“Today I am announcing my decision to stand down as captain of the Australian Men’s Test team – an incredibly difficult decision, but the right one for me, my family and cricket,” he said, reading from a prepared statement. Paine said that his wife Bonnie was fully aware of the incident and the Australian cricketer sought her forgiveness. Furthermore, it also breaks his heart to know that he has let them down. Paine also said that this incident has caused a lot of damage to the reputation of the sport. The Australian Cricket Association also posted a tweet about the same.

Tweet:

JUST IN: Tim Paine stands down as captain of the Australian Men's Test team... More to come... #Ashes — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 19, 2021

Talking about the Ashes, the five-match Test series will begin on December 8 2021 at the Brisbane Cricket Ground in Gabba. The first Test match will end on December 12.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2021 09:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).