Virat Kohli took a sensational catch while running from backward point to dismiss Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. Kohli's catch was referred to third umpire and Gaikwad was eventually given out.

Virat Kohli Catch Video

Watch Full Video

Captain can fly, ft. @imVkohli! 👏 👏 The @RCBTweets skipper dived forward, kept his eyes on the ball & took a sensational catch to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad. 👌 👌 #VIVOIPL #RCBvCSK Watch that catch 🎥 ⬇️https://t.co/pfQId28dmp — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2021

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2021 11:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).