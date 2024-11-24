India's star batter Virat Kohli attained a height during his stellar 30th Test century during IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 at Perth, leveling with former legend Sunil Gavaskar's record of most hundreds in an away country for India National Cricket Team. Kohli's 30th Test ton was also his seventh in Australia, putting him on par with Gavaskar's seven-centuries in West Indies. Virat Kohli Records 30th Test Ton For India, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 1st 2024 Test

Out of Kohli's seven Test centuries in Australia, three have come at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, two at Optus Stadium in Perth, one at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, and one at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

Most Test Hundreds In An Away Country For India

Player Country 100s Sunil Gavaskar West Indies 7 Virat Kohli Australia 7 Rahul Dravid England 6 Sachin Tendulkar Australia 6

Gavaskar registered seven centuries in the West Indies between 1971 and 1983, which includes 220 at Port of Spain. Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar are in joint third place with six against England and Australia, respectively. Dravid's six hundred came in batches of three each during India's tour of England in 2002 and 2011. Virat Kohli Blows Flying Kiss at Anushka Sharma After Scoring 30th Test Century During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Tendulkar's six hundred have spread across four series between 1991-92 and 2007-08, where the cricketer showcased his class and calibre, registering his career-best Test score of 241* in Sydney in the 2003-04 tour.

