Virat Kohli blew kisses to Anushka Sharma after scoring his 30th Test century during the India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 1st Test 2024 on Sunday, November 24. The right-hander ended his long wait for a Test century, his 81st overall in international cricket when he struck Marnus Labuschagne for a four. After reaching his century, Virat Kohli spotted his wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma in the stands at the Optus Stadium. ‘She Knows Everything...’ Virat Kohli Hails Wife Anushka Sharma for Her Support After India Batter Slams 30th Test Century During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024.

Virat Kohli Blows Kiss to Anushka Sharma after His 30th Test Century

Virat kohli's celebration and praising Anushka 💖 pic.twitter.com/UqsjDTyCMH — Dy (retd.) (@Tweets_dy_) November 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)