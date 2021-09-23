Ruturaj Gaikwad overtook KL Rahul to become the new Orange Cap holder after scoring 32 runs off just 27 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 final on Friday, October 15. With the knock in the finals, he has now scored 635 runs in 16 matches and became the youngest in IPL history to do so. His CSK opening teammate Faf du Plessis ended with just 633 runs, only three short of topping the Orange Cap charts. KL Rahul is third on the list 626 runs. IPL 2021 Purple Cap Holder List.

Indian Premier League season 14 kicked off on April 09 but was suspended on May 04 after coronavirus cases broke out in various teams. BCCI had to postpone the remaining games and finally the T20 league resumed on September 19 but in the UAE. After the end of first round matches, the IPL 2021 playoffs will begin on October 10. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

In IPL players are also rewarded for individual success. The highest run-scorer in the Indian Premier League is awarded the Orange Cap while the highest wicket-taker in the tournament receives the Purple. The Orange Cap is awarded to the batsman who scores the most runs in a single edition of the IPL. Introduced in 2008, the Orange Cap has been so far won by 10 different cricketers. KL Rahul won the Orange Cap last season after scoring 670 runs in 14 matches. David Warner (3) has won the Orange Cap most number of times while Chris Gayle is the only other cricketer to win the Orange Cap more than once. Shaun Marsh won the Orange Cap in the inaugural edition in 2008. Matthew Hayden (2009), Sachin Tendulkar (2010), Chris Gayle (2011, 2012), Michael Hussey (2013), Robin Uthappa (2014), David Warner (2015, 2017, 2019), Virat Kohli (2016), Kane Williamson (2018) and KL Rahul (2020) are the other batsmen to have won the Orange Cap in IPL history. IPL 2021 Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures For UAE Leg Of Indian Premier League 14.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Holder: List of Most Runs in Indian Premier League 14

Sr No Player Name Country Team Matches Runs 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad India CSK 16 635 2 Faf du Plessis South Africa CSK 16 633 3 KL Rahul India CSK 13 626

Note: List Updated After SRH vs MI IPL 2021 Match

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions as well as the most successful team in the history of the competition with five titles, including consecutive title wins in 2019 and 2020. Chennai Super Kings are the second most successful team with three titles while Kolkata Knight Riders have won the title twice. Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad and the defunct Deccan Chargers have won the trophy once each.

