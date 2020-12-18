By now you all must be aware of Wasim Jaffer's social media presence. The former Indian Test opener quite opposite to his reserved nature has upped his social media game. The former cricketer often reacts to trending news with memes that apparently go viral. However, unlike his meme posts, Jaffer made analysis regarding Joe Burns weakness and that came true. Not surprising though! KXIP Coach Wasim Jaffer Takes a Sly Dig At Glenn Maxwell After His Half-Century During India vs Australia, 2nd ODI 2020.

Jaffer had tweeted about how Burns, who is going through a poor form, had made a change to his stance that leaves him vulnerable to lbw (leg before wickets). And interestingly, Burns was trapped lbw off Jasprit Bumrah. “Joe Burns has changed his stance to cover his woes out side off but that also makes him a prime lbw candidate which I'm sure Indian bowlers will target,” tweeted Jaffer. Wasim Jaffer Hilariously Trolls Brad Hogg For Keeping Rohit Sharma Out of Playing XI, Leaves Twitterati in Splits Using ‘Hera Pheri’ Meme.

Here's Wasim Jaffer's Tweet

Joe Burns has changed his stance to cover his woes out side off but that also makes him a prime lbw candidate which I'm sure Indian bowlers will target. #INDvAUS — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 18, 2020

Burns has been struggling of-late with his form and was persisted with following injury to David Warner. The right-handed batsman scored just eight runs and faced 41 deliveries before being dismissed in the 17th over. At dinner break, Australia were 35 for two with both the openers back in the hutch. Apart from Burns, Bumrah also trapped Matthew Wade in front of the wickets.

