West Indies and Sri Lanka will take each other on in the 2nd Test match of the two-game series. The clash will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and is scheduled to begin on March 29, 2021 (Monday). Both teams will be aiming to win the game and the series. Meanwhile, fans searching for West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. WI vs SL 2nd Test 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction.

West Indies were the dominant team in the limited-overs format, recording 2-1 and 3-0 victories in T20Is and One-Day Internationals series and will be hoping to replicate that result in Tests as well. The first game saw some brilliant batting by both teams in their second innings which resulted in the game eventually ending as a draw.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2021 will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. The match is scheduled to start on March 29, 2021 (Monday) at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 10:00 am local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2021 Match?

Unfortunately, the fans in India will not be able to catch up with the WI vs SL 2nd Test on TV as there are no official broadcasters for the Sri Lanka tour of West Indies 2021.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2021 Live Streaming Online

Fans can get the live streaming of WI vs SL 2nd Test match 2021 on the FanCode App. Fans will have to pay a nominal fee to watch the live streaming of the game on the FanCode app or website. The details of the same will be available on the app.

West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Jomel Warrican

Sri Lanka Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Roshen Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka

