West Indies (WI) will take on Sri Lanka (SL) in the 2nd Test match of the two-game series. The WI vs SL clash is scheduled to begin at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on March 29, 2021 (Monday). The first game between the teams ended in a draw. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create WI vs SL 2nd Test 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. Niroshan Dickwella Drops Letter 'K' From His Jersey, Sri Lankan Cricketer Spells it ‘Dicwella’.

The opening Test of the series was an entertaining encounter as West Indies survived on the final day courtesy of a brilliant century from Nkrumah Bonner and a brilliant fifty by Kyle Mayers. Both teams displayed some sensational batting as it was Pathum Nissanka of Sri Lanka who got his first century in the format a day before.

WI vs SL, 2nd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keeper – Dinesh Chandimal (SL) and Niroshan Dickwella (SL) must be your keepers.

WI vs SL, 2nd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Jermaine Blackwood (WI), Darren Bravo (WI), Dimuth Karunaratne (SL) and Lahiru Thirimanne (SL) must be your batsmen.

WI vs SL, 2nd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Kyle Mayers (WI) and Jason Holder (WI) must be the all-rounders in your team.

WI vs SL, 2nd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Kemar Roach (WI), Shannon Gabriel (WI) and Suranga Lakmal (SL) must be the bowlers.

WI vs SL, 2nd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Dinesh Chandimal (SL), Niroshan Dickwella (SL), Jermaine Blackwood (WI), Darren Bravo (WI), Dimuth Karunaratne (SL), Lahiru Thirimanne (SL), Kyle Mayers (WI), Jason Holder (WI), Kemar Roach (WI), Shannon Gabriel (WI) and Suranga Lakmal (SL).

Jason Holder (WI) must be the captain of your fantasy team while Niroshan Dickwella (SL) can be named as the vice-captain of your team.

