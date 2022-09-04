The day is here, yet again. Two times in seven days cricket fans are witnessing another India vs Pakistan match at Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. In the last match, the Men in Blue edged their archrivals in a thrilling contest and won by five wickets. Two of the main stars who helped Rohit Sharma's side go over the line was Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya who played crucial knocks after the failure of top-order batsmen. In today's match while Pandya is in the playing XI, Jadeja is not excluded. Scroll down below to know why Jadeja is not playing today. Why Is Avesh Khan Not Playing in India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Clash? Know Reason Behind the Pacer’s Absence From Super 4 Cricket Match

Ravindra Jadeja is not playing today against the Green shirts because he is injured at the moment. The left-handed all-rounder was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 earlier as he faced a knee injury which he sustained during a training session. According to media reports, he is also doubtful to play in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 which is going to held in Australia in October. The talented cricketer will go through a knee surgery and it is unclear whether he will the Indian squad before the global event starts.

