The West Indies national cricket team will take on the Bangladesh national cricket team in the final Test of the two-match series from November 30. The West Indies vs Bangladesh second Test will be hosted at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. The second Test will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, cricket fans who are looking to make their Dream11 fantasy team for the West Indies vs Bangladesh second Test 2024 can scroll down to get the latest fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions for the crucial Test match between the West Indies national cricket team and the Bangladesh national cricket team in Jamaica. West Indies Beat Bangladesh By 201 Runs in 1st Test 2024; Justin Greaves, Bowlers Shine as Windies Gain Unassailable 1-0 Lead.

Talking about the first Test in Antigua, the host West Indies won the one-sided affair by 201 runs. In the first innings, middle-order batter Justin Greaves hammered 115* runs, whereas Alick Athanaze played a crucial knock of 90 runs. With the ball, Hasan Mahmud took a three-wicket haul for Bangladesh. In reply, Bangladesh declared 269-9 after Mominul Haque (50) and Jaker Ali (53) scored half-centuries. For West Indies, speedster Alzarri Joseph took three wickets.

The hosts were bundled out for 152 runs in the second innings after Bangladesh speedster Taskin Ahmed took a six-wicket haul. While chasing 334, the visitors were blown away by the West Indies pace trio of Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, and Alzarri Joseph. Roach and Seales bagged three wickets apiece. Joseph took two scalps as the West Indies won the opening Test by 201 runs. After Pakistan Cricketers, Bangladesh Players Also Boycotted at IPL 2025 Auction? Netizens Claim So!.

WI vs BAN 2nd Test 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Liton Das (BAN)

Batters: Alick Athanaze (WI), Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN), Mikyle Louis (WI)

All-Rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Justin Greaves (WI), Kavem Hodge (WI)

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph (WI), Taijul Islam (BAN), Kemar Roach (WI), Taskin Ahmed (BAN)

WI vs BAN 2nd Test 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Justin Greaves (vc)

WI vs BAN 2nd Test 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-Up:

Liton Das (BAN), Alick Athanaze (WI), Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN), Mikyle Louis (WI), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Justin Greaves (WI), Kavem Hodge (WI), Alzarri Joseph (WI), Taijul Islam (BAN), Kemar Roach (WI), Taskin Ahmed (BAN)

