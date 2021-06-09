West Indies (WI) will take on South Africa (SA) in the 1st Test match of the two-game series. The clash will be played at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on June 10, 2021 (Thursday). Both sides will be aiming to start the series with a win and tale an early lead. Meanwhile, fans searching for WI vs SA, 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below. WI vs SA: Shai Hope, Jayden Seales Named in Hosts' Squad for 1st Test.

West Indies recently played Sri Lanka in two-game Test series and despite both games ending in a draw, the Caribbean side put on some decent performances and will look to continue their run. Meanwhile, South Africa are coming off a poor series at home against Pakistan, where they were clean swept by the Asian side in all three formats and will be aiming to bounce back. West Indies Name Young Pacer Jayden Seales in Provisional Squad for Series Against South Africa.

WI vs SA, 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Quintin de Kock (SA), Shai Hope (WI) can be selected as the keepers.

WI vs SA, 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Darren Bravo (WI), Kraigg Brathwaite (WI), Dean Elgar (SA), Rassie van der Dussen (SA) can be the batsmen.

WI vs SA, 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Jason Holder (WI), Kyle Mayers (WI) can be named as the all-rounders.

WI vs SA, 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Shannon Gabriel (WI), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Anrich Nortje (SA) can be selected as the bowlers.

WI vs SA, 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Quintin de Kock (SA), Shai Hope (WI), Darren Bravo (WI), Kraigg Brathwaite (WI), Dean Elgar (SA), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Jason Holder (WI), Kyle Mayers (WI), Shannon Gabriel (WI), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Anrich Nortje (SA).

Jason Holder (WI) should be selected as the captain while Quintin de Kock (SA) can be named as the vice-captain of your WI vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Team.

