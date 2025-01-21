Will the Indian cricket team jersey for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 have 'Pakistan' written on it? That seems to be the question several fans are wondering about at the moment. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 already witnessed a big saga over the venue with India expressing reluctance to travel to Pakistan, the host nation of the tournament. The big controversy came to an end on December 19, 2024, when it was announced that India vs Pakistan matches in ICC events during the 2024-2027 cycle will be played in neutral venues. In the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the India national cricket team will be playing their matches in Dubai whereas the other sides will travel to Pakistan for their games. Will Rohit Sharma Go To Pakistan for Captains' Photoshoot for ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The ICC, not very long ago, had Pakistan legend Wasim Akram unveil the iconic white blazer that the winners of the Champions Trophy traditionally wear while receiving the trophy. Pakistan will kickstart the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as defending champions, having defeated India in the final in the last edition of the tournament that was held in 2017. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Cricket Tournament.

Will India Jersey for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Have 'Pakistan' Name on It?

As per the ICC norms, the name of the host nation, Pakistan, in this case, will be written on the jerseys of all the participating teams in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. However, an IANS report on Monday, January 20 revealed that India do not want to have Pakistan on their jerseys for the coveted event. Interestingly, India also did not have Pakistan's name on their jerseys during the 2023 Asia Cup hosted by Pakistan, which was also played in hybrid model with the Men in Blue having their games in Sri Lanka. Pakistan had the name 'India' written on their jersey at the 2023 ODI World Cup. India take on Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 23 in Dubai.

It, however, remains to be seen if India have the name 'Pakistan' on their jersey for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. There also have been speculations doing the rounds on whether India captain Rohit Sharma will visit Pakistan for the customary captains' meet and photoshoot before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

