In what could be morale-boosting news for India national cricket team, Mohammed Shami's childhood coach Mohammed Badruddin has revealed that the star pacer could join Team India after the conclusion of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test at Adelaide in the soon-to-start Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Rishabh Pant Bowled Twice, Virat Kohli Shows No Signs of Discomfort During India’s Intra-Squad Match-Simulation Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25.

The BGT 2024-25 is set to kickoff on November 22, with the IND vs AUS 1st Test happening at Perth Stadium in Perth. Earlier this week, Shami returned to competitive cricket after a long injury layoff that witnessed the Indian pacer miss the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, and home series against Bangladesh and New Zealand respectively.

As reported by Indian Express, Shami's childhood coach Badruddin stated how the 34-year-old will be crucial for the Indian cricket team in the second half of the BGT 2024-25. 'He will be joining the Indian team after the Adelaide (second) Test. Now that he is back, proved his fitness, picked up wickets, he will be crucial for the team in the second half of the tour,' Badruddin said. Mohammed Shami Earns Praise for Breathtaking Display in Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match, Raises Hope for Border-Gavaskar Trophy Appearance.

Shami played in Bengal's fifth Ranji Trophy 2024-25 fixture against Madhya Pradesh and made an impressive comeback on the field, claiming four for 54 in his 19 overs in the first innings.

Shami's track record in Australia is decent, where in eight Tests, the fast bowler has claimed 31 wickets at an economy of 3.55. India's bowling arsenal for BGT 2024-25 Down Under consists of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana.

