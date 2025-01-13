The much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is just around the corner. The eighth nation tournament will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from February 19 to March 9. Initially, Pakistan had the full hosting rights of the Champions Trophy 2025. However, Team India refused to travel to the neighbouring country due to security concerns. The International Cricket Council (ICC) opted to go with a hybrid model and decided to host the India cricket team matches in Dubai. It is to be noted that, if Team India qualifies for the semifinals and finals, then their matches will be held in Dubai. The last edition of the showpiece event was hosted back in 2017 in England. The Pakistan national cricket team defeated Men in Blue in the one-sided final in Edgbaston. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, Format, Previous Winners List and All You Need to Know.

The India national cricket team are slotted in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand. Team India will play their first Group A match on February 20. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan thrilling encounter will be played on February 23. Team India's final Group A match will be against New Zealand on March 2.

What is Captains’ Photoshoot for ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, or any ICC event, there's usually a big event with the captains of all participating nations. These skippers gather for a photo shoot and take part in a press conference. During that event, these captains talk about teams and expectations from the tournament. For the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, eight nation skippers will take part in this event organised by the ICC. This event has created a lot of buzz surrounding whether India's national cricket team Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma will travel to Pakistan or not.

Will Rohit Sharma Travel to Pakistan for Captains’ Photoshoot for Champions Trophy 2025?

India national cricket team Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma could potentially visit Pakistan for a captains' photo shoot for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Rohit's potential visit to Pakistan is noteworthy given the political and cricketing tensions between the two countries over the years. Cricketing ties have been limited, and both team matches have been taking place in ICC events or the Asia Cup at neutral venues.

Sharma's visit to Pakistan for the captains' photo shoot will also mark a significant effort from the ICC. The Apex Cricket Council has been trying to enhance the global appeal for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, which will be held in Pakistan for the first time in many years. With Rohit Sharma's potential visit for the photo shoot in Pakistan, the much-awaited tournament will get more hype and buzz. While Team India's captain's potential visit to the neighbouring country is yet to be confirmed, it has already sparked a wave of interest and curiosity among fans.

