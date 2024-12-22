Ahead of the much-awaited Boxing Day Test against the Australia national cricket team at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, India national cricket team Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma suffered a huge injury blow to his knee while practising in the nets, according to the report. The fresh injury scare comes after Rohit Sharma's poor form in Test cricket. In the 2024-25 season, the India captain made 152 runs in 13 innings at a poor average of 11.69, including one half-century. 'Disorganised and Hopeless' Controversy Erupts As Australian Media Reacts to Ravindra Jadeja's Hindi Press Conference Days Ahead of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test (Watch Video).

For personal reasons, the 37-year-old missed the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia. Rohit returned to Australia and captained the side in the second Test in Adelaide, which India lost by 10 wickets. Sharma didn't open the innings following Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul's fantastic knocks in India's huge victory in Perth. In the third Test in Brisbane, the crucial match was drawn after rain and bad light played a major part. However, Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a low score in the first innings at The Gabba. In the five-match Test series against Australia, Rohit has been batting in the number six position. The India skipper has accumulated 19 runs in three innings at a below-par average of 6.33.

Rohit Sharma Suffers Injury Ahead of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024-25

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), India Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma was hit on his left knee while facing throwdown specialist Daya during India's second training session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 22. The report added that Rohit did bat for some time but later on received attention from the team physio. The 37-year-old removed his gear, and the team physio got the ice pack out. The TOI stated that Rohit was seen in visible pain when the ice pack was put on his injured knee. The physio also placed a left-leg chair for Rohit for a comfortable position. BGT 2024–25: India Cricket Team Opener KL Rahul Attended To by Physio After Getting Hit on Hand.

Fresh Injury Scare for Team India

Rohit Sharma hit on his left knee while batting in the nets. Batted for a bit after that but is now sitting with the ice pack on. Looked in a bit of discomfort after the blow. The ball hit the flap of his left pad. @toisports@TOIIndiaNewspic.twitter.com/6kSjpdkVF7 — Sahil Malhotra (@Sahil_Malhotra1) December 22, 2024

The India national cricket team will be facing the host Australia national cricket team in the fourth Test of the five-match series. The Boxing Day Test between India and Australia will be hosted at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26. The five-match Test series between the two archrivals is level at 1-1.

