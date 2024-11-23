Yashasvi Jaiswal's stellar 2024, reached new heights when the young sensation slammed his 34th six of the year during the ongoing IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at Perth, surpassing former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum's record of most sixes (33) in a single calendar year, which the latter achieved in 2014. IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Day 2 Stumps: Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul Shine as India Take Control at Optus Stadium in Perth with 218 Lead.

Jaiswal, who is currently the second-highest Test run-getter in 2024, started his second innings in the ongoing Perth encounter on 32 sixes and slammed his 33rd off Mitchell Starc, and record-breaking 34th against Nathan Lyon to edge past McCullum.

Most Sixes In A Single Calendar Year In Tests

Player Sixes Year Yashasvi Jaiswal 34* 2024 Brendon McCullum 33 2014 Ben Stokes 26 2022 Adam Gilchrist 22 2005 Virender Sehwag 22 2008

Behind Jaiswal, and McCullum is a list of batters, who redefined Test cricket with their aggressive batting approach. England's current Test captain Ben Stokes is third on the list with 26 sixes in 2022, followed by gamer-chargers Australia's Adam Gilchrist and India's Virender Sehwag, who struck 22 sixes each in 2005 and 2008, respectively. Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits Maiden Fifty In Australia, Reaches Landmark During IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal in 15 Tests has hit 37 sixes between 2023 and 2024, out of which 34 have come this year alone. Jaiswal will want to add more to his tally of sixes, when the Indian opener resumes batting on Day 3, eying his maiden Test hundred Down Under.

