Following a great bowling performance on Day 1, India wrapped up the remaining three wickets just before lunch on Day 2. Jasprit Bumrah took the first wicket in the morning dismissing Alex Carey. With Carey’s wicket, Bumrah completed his fifer. Harshit Rana took the remaining two wickets handing India a slender 46-run lead in the first inning. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opened the batting for India after lunch and batted beautifully to extend India’s lead. Both batters saw off the opening spell well and started hitting big shots. Jaiswal in particular was more aggressive and scored runs while KL Rahul was more defensive and completed his half-century before the end of day 2 of the IND vs AUS 1st Test. With their strong partnership, India now has 218 runs lead in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. ‘If You Don’t See the Gap…’: Hubballi Dharwad City Police Take Funny Jibe at KL Rahul’s Controversial Dismissal During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 (See Post).

IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Day 2 Stumps

A brilliant batting performance in the second innings has put India on top in Perth.#WTC25 | #AUSvIND 📝: https://t.co/8Et1xPetHq pic.twitter.com/k2XaxgqBZ3 — ICC (@ICC) November 23, 2024

