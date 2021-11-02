In what be termed as a shocking development, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh hinted that he is coming back from retirement and would take the field in February next year. In an Instagram post, Singh wrote, "God decides your destiny !! On public demand il be back on the pitch hopefully in February ! Ain’t nothing like this feeling ! Thank you for your love and wishes mean a lot to me ! Keep supporting India, it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times”. Take a look at his post below: Yuvraj Singh Enjoys Sunset While Grooving to Music on Top of Rolls Royce’s Bonnet (See Pics and Video)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

Singh had retired from international cricket on June 10, 2019 One of the most remarkable and memorable parts of his illustrious career was his all-round performance in the 2011 Cricket World Cup where he took wickets consistently with his left-arm spin and also scored vital runs in the middle-order. Post the World Cup title win, he was diagnosed with cancer. He made a comeback once again and was part of India's 2014 T20 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy squads.

Post-retirement, he continued to ply his trade around the globe and play for leagues like the GT20 League where he represented Toronto Nationals and also in the Abu Dhabi T10 league, turning up for the Maratha Arabians.

In a glittering career for India in limited-overs cricket, Yuvraj Singh had put India on the map of global T20 giants when he slammed six sixes in one over during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, which MS Dhoni's side won by beating Pakistan in the final. In the ongoing T20 World Cup, India have not done well so far, losing two out of two matches in the competition and on the brink of missing out on a spot in the semifinals,

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2021 11:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).