Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Dream11: The Zimbabwe national cricket team will host the Afghanistan national cricket team in the second T20I of the three-match series on December 13. The second T20I between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be hosted at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. The much-awaited contest between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will begin at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans who are looking to make their Drem11 fantasy team for the Zimbabwe cricket team vs Afghanistan cricket team 2nd T20I 2024 can scroll down to get the latest fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions for the second T20I between the Zimbabwe national cricket team and the Afghanistan national cricket team clash in Harare. Naveen-ul-Haq Bowls 13-Ball Over, Concedes 19 Runs As Afghanistan Suffer Four-Wicket Defeat to Zimbabwe During ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

In the first T20I, the host Zimbabwe secured a thrilling last-ball victory over Afghanistan by four wickets in Harare. Afghanistan's Karim Janat played an outstanding unbeaten knock of 54, followed by Mohammad Nabi's 44-run, which guided their side to 144-6. While chasing 145, Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett played a fighting knock of 49 runs. Dion Myers chipped in with 32 runs. Towards the end, Tashinga Musekiwa and Wellington Masakadza's crucial knock helped the host win the thrilling clash by four wickets. Sikandar Raza Creates History By Becoming the First Player to Make 100 T20I Appearances for Zimbabwe, Receives Special Cap from Craig Ervine Ahead of ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)

Batters: Hazratullah Zazai (AFG), Brian Bennett (ZIM)

All-Rounders: Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Ryan Burl (ZIM)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (AFG), Naveen-ul-Haq (AFG), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM), Richard Ngarava (ZIM)

ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Rashid Khan (c), Sikandar Raza (vc)

ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I Match Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Hazratullah Zazai (AFG), Brian Bennett (ZIM), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Ryan Burl (ZIM), Rashid Khan (AFG), Naveen-ul-Haq (AFG), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM), Richard Ngarava (ZIM)

