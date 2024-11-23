ZIM vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: The Zimbabwe national cricket team will host the Pakistan national cricket team for a three-match ODI series, starting from November 24. The opening ODI between the Zimbabwe cricket team and the Pakistan cricket team will be played at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. The ZIM vs PAK 1st ODI 2024 will begin at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, cricket fans who are looking to make their Dream11 fantasy team for the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st ODI 2024 can scroll down to get the latest fantasy cricket, tips, news, and team predictions for the opening ODI between the Zimbabwe national cricket team and the Pakistan national cricket team match in Bulawayo. On Which Channel Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2024 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch PAK vs ZIM ODIs and T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

The Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan are coming to Zimbabwe after crushing Australia at their home in the three-match ODI series. The Green Shirts secured a comprehensive 2-1 series win over Australia. This was also their first ODI series win under newly appointed captain Mohammad Rizwan. On the other hand, host Zimbabwe will be playing their first ODI bilateral series since January 2024. Zimbabwe toured Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series, which they lost 2-0. Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Players: Check Full Squads for ZIM vs PAK ODI and T20I Series 2024.

PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)

Batters: Craig Ervine (ZIM), Saim Ayub (PAK), Abdullah Shafique (PAK), Brian Bennett (ZIM)

All-Rounders: Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Sean Williams (ZIM), Agha Salman (PAK)

Bowlers: Haris Rauf (PAK), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM), Mohammad Hasnain (PAK)

PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Saim Ayub (c), Sikandar Raza (vc)

PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI Match Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up:

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Saim Ayub (PAK), Abdullah Shafique (PAK), Brian Bennett (ZIM), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Sean Williams (ZIM), Agha Salman (PAK), Haris Rauf (PAK), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM), Mohammad Hasnain (PAK)

