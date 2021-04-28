After clinching the T20I leg of the tour, Pakistan set their eyes on triumphing the longest format as they take on Zimbabwe in the first Test of the two-match series. The encounter takes place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare and gets underway on Thursday (April 29). Pakistan faced South Africa in their last Test assignment earlier this year and emerged victorious 2-1. On the other hand, Zimbabwe were up against Afghanistan in their previous Test series in March, which ended at 1-1. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for the ZIM vs PAK clash. Shoaib Malik Hits Out At Misbah-Ul-Haq And Pakistan Team Management After Batting Collapse Against Zimbabwe.

Although Pakistan will start the series as favourites, Zimbabwe should back themselves to get the favourable result given the visitors’ uncertain nature. With skipper Babar Azam, Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan in ranks, Pakistan have a potent batting order while Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi will handle mantle in the bowling department. On the other hand, Zimbabwe will have to rely on veterans Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams to make a mark. As the encounter takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The wicket-keepers for ZIM vs PAK Test Dream11 team should be Brendan Taylor (ZIM) and Mohammad Rizwan (PAK).

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be a good idea to go with three batsmen for your fantasy team, and they should be Tarisai Musakanda (ZIM), Babar Azam (PAK) and Azhar Ali (PAK).

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Fawad Alam (PAK), Luke Jongwe (ZIM) and Faheem Ashraf (PAK) should be the two all-rounders of your fantasy team.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM), Hasan Ali (PAK) and Shaheen Afridi (PAK).

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Brendan Taylor (ZIM), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Tarisai Musakanda (ZIM), Babar Azam (PAK), Azhar Ali (PAK), Fawad Alam (PAK), Luke Jongwe (ZIM), Faheem Ashraf (PAK), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM), Hasan Ali (PAK), Shaheen Afridi (PAK).

Babar Azam (PAK) should be the captain of your fantasy team while Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) can take the vice-captain slot.

