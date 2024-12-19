Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Zimbabwe will be clashing with Afghanistan in the second ODI of a three-game series at Harare Sports Club. The first game was washed out with Zimbabwe considering themselves lucky considering they were 44/5 when the game ended. The home side knows they are against a quality opposition which has been performing well against the top teams. To stop them in their tracks, Zimbabwe will have to play at a very high level. Afghanistan is now considered one of the best teams in Asia and they will feel confident ahead of this tie. ZIM vs AFG 2024: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Ruled Out of Zimbabwe ODI Series With Quadriceps and Hip Flexor Injuries.

Azmatullah Omarzai picked up four wickets in the last game and his ability to bowl consistent lines and lengths makes him special. Allah Ghazanfar and Fazalhaq Farooqi also looked good on a pitch that had something for the pacers. Rashid Khan will be the team’s frontline spinner while Mohammad Nabi can also chip in with some off spin. In terms of batting, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmat Shah will be leading the efforts in the top order.

Zimbabwe will be mulling on using Sikandar Raza higher up the order considering the impact he can have on the game. Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, and Sena Williams all got out cheaply and they will need to improve in this crucial encounter. Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava should be their frontline pacers.

When is ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Zimbabwe national cricket team is set to take on the Afghanistan national cricket team in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series, on Thursday, December 19. The ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI 2024 is set to be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare and it starts at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Afghanistan Test Squad Announced: Rashid Khan Returns for Upcoming Two-Match Test Series Against Zimbabwe.

Where to Watch ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI 2024 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI 2024 in India due to the absence of a telecast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI 2024 live telecast on any TV channel. For the ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI 2024 viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI 2024 Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the ZIM vs AFG ODI Series 2024 in India. Fans looking for a live online viewing option can watch the ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI 2024 live streaming on the FanCode app and website but will need a match pass to view live action. Expect this game to follow a similar pattern of the visitors dominating and securing a win.

