Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Hosts Zimbabwe will look to deny Afghanistan a series win when both teams clash in the third and final match of the three One-Day International (ODI) series, which the visitors lead 1-0. After the first ODI ended in a no-result, Afghanistan inflicted a massive 232-run defeat on Zimbabwe to gain an unassailable lead.

Zimbabwe will be eager to overcome their massive loss from the ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI 2024 and look to play for pride before both teams clash in a two-Test series, commencing on Boxing Day. ZIM vs AFG 2024: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Ruled Out of Zimbabwe ODI Series With Quadriceps and Hip Flexor Injuries.

The Zimbabwean bowlers looked clueless against Afghanistan openers, who ransacked them for plenty, apart from Richard Ngarava and Sikandar Raza, no other host bowler went under five runs per over. In the batting department also Zimbabwe batters showcased no application and crumbled like a pack of cards.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, with their spinners and pacers, hounded the host batters and bundled them for merely 54. In the batting, Sediqullah Atal continued his good run, while Abdul Malik displayed glimpses of his talent as well.

When is ZIM vs AFG 3rd ODI 2024? Know Date , Time and Venue

The Zimbabwe national cricket team will take on the Afghanistan national cricket team in the third ODI of the ongoing three-match series on December 21, Saturday. The ZIM vs AFG 3rd ODI 2024 will be played at Harare Sports Club, and start at 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Afghanistan Test Squad Announced: Rashid Khan Returns for Upcoming Two-Match Test Series Against Zimbabwe

Where to Watch ZIM vs AFG 3rd ODI 2024 Live Telecast?

Sadly, the lack of an official broadcast partner in India will mean that ZIM vs AFG ODI Series 2024 will not have live telecast viewing options on TV. For the ZIM vs AFG 3rd ODI 2024 viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch ZIM vs AFG 3rd ODI 2024 Live Streaming Online?

The official live streaming partner of the ZIM vs AFG ODI Series 2024 in India is FanCode. Fans looking for a live online viewing option can watch the ZIM vs AFG 3rd ODI 2024 live streaming on the FanCode app and website but will need a match pass.

