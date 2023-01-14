Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr will be in action against Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League. The Saudi Arabian club announced the signing of the Portugal star at the start of the year and then unveiled him in front of the fans in a grand ceremony at Mrsool Park. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has also started training with his new club teammates and is eager to return to action for his new club. Fans are also waiting to see their favourite footballer in action but unfortunately, the wait continues with Ronaldo currently serving a two-match suspension for shoving a phone from a fan’s hand after a Manchester United game during his tenure with Manchester United in the Premier League. Although he will not be in action, the Portugal star is expected to encourage his team from the sidelines and share his experience with them. Cristiano Ronaldo Trains With New Teammates Ahead of Al-Nassr’s Match Against Al-Shabab in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 (See CR7 Training Pics).

Coming to the match, Al-Nassr would be hoping to consolidate their lead at the top of the points table. They currently have 29 points in 12 matches, three more than second-placed Al-Shabab, who will look to equalise their points tally with Al-Nassr by winning this game. Al-Nassr had defeated Al-Tai 2-0 in their last match and would hope to carry on with the momentum that they gained from that victory. Al-Shabab, on the other hand, couldn't get a result from their last match against Al-Ittihad.

When is Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match will be played at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. The game will be held on January 14, 2023 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi? CR7 Can Make Al-Nassr Debut in Friendly Against Paris Saint-Germain.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 has been acquired by the Saudi Sports Company (SSC). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch live telecast of this match because of the absence of the channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India however, can watch online live streaming of matches in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Shahid. Fans keen on following action in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab match can do so the Shahid official website but they will be able to do so at the cost of a subscription fee.

