Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr side would look to return to winning ways as they face Al-Tai in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Wednesday, May 17. Al-Nassr have drifted away from the title race, dropping points in three of their last four matches in the tournament and now, they have a five-point gap with leaders Al-Ittihad. Ronaldo also had a hot-and-cold season, scoring in Al-Nassr’s 4-1 win over Al-Raed but drawing a blank in a 1-1 draw with Al-Khaleej. With only a few more games left after this, Al-Nassr cannot afford to drop any more points, which will further increase their gap with leaders Al-Ittihad. Having shared points with Al-Khaleej, Al-Nassr would be on the lookout for three points, which would be pretty handy at this stage. Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Spotted in Riyadh Hospital for Daughter's Appendix Operation; Netizens Wish Her Speedy Recovery.

Al-Tai, on the other hand, are seventh on the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 points table, with just 10 wins from 26 matches. After beating Abha and Al-Feiha, they fell to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Al-Batin in their last league match, which would have dented their confidence. They will want to make the most of Al-Nassr’s inconsistency and hope to secure at least a point from this game. Lionel Messi To Join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia Next Season? PSG Superstar Expected To Complete Al-Hilal Transfer Soon!.

When is Al-Tai vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr will be taking on Al-Khaleej in their next match at Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Wednesday, May 17. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium in Hail, Saudi Arabia.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Tai vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD channel to watch the live telecast of this match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Tai vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Al-Tai vs Al-Nassr match on the SonyLiv app and website.

