Cristiano Ronaldo has been training hard ahead of Juventus’ Serie A 2020-21 match against Napoli at home on October 5, 2020 (Monday). Ronaldo has already scored thrice in two league matches this season and has been in fine form for Juventus. He helped the defending Serie A champions come-back twice with a man down against AS Roma in their previous league match. Juventus have won one and drew the other of the two matches they have played so far in the new season. Cristiano Ronaldo Prepares for Important Serie A 2020-21 Game Against Napoli, Juventus Posts a Picture.

Ronaldo shared a picture from the training ground and captioned it “The game is the reflection of training!” In the picture, he can be seen heading the ball as Paulo Dybala in the background watches. Ronaldo scored once in the 3-0 win Sampdoria in Juventus’ opening Serie A 2020-21 match while he scored both the goals, including a penalty, in the 2-2 draw against AS Roma. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Clash Excite Fans After Juventus and Barcelona Are Drawn in Group G of UEFA Champions League 2020–21 Draw.

Ronaldo will have good memories about Napoli having scored in both the league meetings against Gennaro Gattuso’s side last season. Napoli though are off to a flyer this terms and have beaten Parma and Genoa, the latter were thrashed 6-0, in their opening two games to lead the Serie A points table.

Juventus had also shared a picture of Ronaldo training in which the Portuguese can be seen celebrating a goal. Ronaldo has been in great touch both in club football and at the international level. He had recently become the first European footballer and only second in the game’s history to score 100 international goals.

Napoli though would be without midfielder Piotr Zielinski for the clash against Juventus after the Poland midfielder tested positive for COVID-19. Two members of Napoli team, including a staff member, contracted the virus following their match against Genoa, who confirmed that 16 of their members, including 10 that started against Napoli have tested positive. Napoli are also without captain and striker Lorenzo Insigne through injury/

