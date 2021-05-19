Coppa Italia 2020–21 Final Live Telecast and Streaming in India: The finals of the 2020/21 Coppa Italia sees Juventus take on Atalanta with the former Italian champions in a desperate situation to the end the season on a high. Andrea Pirlo’s reign so far has been full of mediocrity with the Bianconeri failing to progress in Europe and their place in the next season’s Champions League all set to be decided on the last day of the domestic season. The club is already facing financial crunch and could struggle to attract top talent next season. Opponents Atalanta are flying high this season this season and are behind Inter at the second spot. They have given a tough fight to Juventus in their earlier meetings and in all probability, this could be a close game as well. Atalanta vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2020-21 Final: Cristiano Ronaldo, Duvan Zapata And Other Players to Watch Out for Ahead of Summit Clash.

Juventus will likely deploy a 4-4-2 formation with Paulo Dybala linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo in the final third. Rodrigo Bentancur and Adrian Rabiot should hold fort in midfield and Federico Chiesa and Weston McKennie providing width. Matthijs de Light has come in for criticism on a few occasion this season and the young Dutch international will have to be at his best alongside skipper Giorgio Chiellini.

Duvan Zapata spearheads the attack for Atalanta and he should have Matteo Pessina and Ruslan Malinovskyi behind as the two attacking midfielders. Marten de Roon has been instrumental in protecting the back four in his role in the middle while Remo Freuler could push up to join the attack. Pierluigi Gollini could have a huge role to play between the posts, should the game go all the way to penalties. Atalanta vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2020-21 Final: Domestic Showpiece Could Decide Cristiano Ronaldo's Future in Turin.

Atalanta vs Juventus Coppa Italia 2020-21 Final Schedule, Match Time and Venue

Coppa Italia 2021-21 final match between Atalanta and Juventus will be played at the Mapei Stadium in in Reggio Emilia, on January 19, 2021 (Wednesday mid-night). The football match is scheduled to get underway at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Atalanta vs Juventus Coppa Italia 2020-21 Final Free Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Atalanta vs Juventus final clash will not be live telecast on any television channel in India as there no broadcasters available for Coppa Italia 2020-21 in India. Nevertheless, fans can follow the official social media pages of both Atalanta and Juventus to stay updated with the encounter.

Atalanta vs Juventus Coppa Italia 2020-21 Final Free Live Streaming Online in India

Just like live telecast, sadly, no live streaming online for Atalanta vs Juventus Coppa Italia final is available in India. So fans will have to rely on social media to catch the latest action. Last year Twitter provided live streaming of the Coppa Italia final but this year looks highly unlikely. Both these two teams will like to be defensively stable considering the importance of a cup final. Atalanta will need to believe in themselves as based on current form, they are the once that start as favourites.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2021 09:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).