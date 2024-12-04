Real Madrid will hope to stretch their winning run to four successive matches when they visit Bilbao to lock horns against Athletic Club in the ongoing La Liga 2024-25 competition. Athletic Club are currently fourth in the La Liga 2024-25 standings, while Real Madrid is comfortably placed in the second spot just behind Barcelona. La Liga 2024–25: Raphinha Scores Brace As Barcelona Ends Spanish League Slump With 5–1 Rout of RCD Mallorca.

With Barcelona suffering a slump in the past few weeks, Real Madrid have found themselves back in the hunt for the La Liga title, while Athletic Club have been in top-notch form having not lost a match in the last nine matches. Madrid will need to stay sharp and play out of their skin to beat Athletic Club at their home ground, having last seen defeat in 2023.

When is Athletic Club vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Real Madrid will play Athletic Club at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao on December 5, Thursday. The Athletic Club vs Real Madrid match will be played at 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out the Athletic Club vs Real Madrid viewing options below. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Athletic Club vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of French Striker Featuring in Starting XI.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Athletic Club vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Sadly, fans in India will not be able to watch La Liga 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Check out the Athletic Club vs Real Madrid online viewing options below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Athletic Club vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match ?

The new official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India are GXR and fans can watch the Athletic Club vs Real Madrid La Liga football match live streaming online for free on its website.

