La Liga giants Real Madrid are all set to take on Athletic Club in their next Spanish League football match. Real Madrid were one point behind Barcelona, but after Barcelona's 5-1 win over Mallorca, Real Madrid are now four points behind Barca. Carlo Ancelotti and men will look to secure three more points when they take on Athletic Bilbao. La Liga 2024-25 has been interesting as there is still no idea who is going to win the title in the end. Real Madrid, Barca and Atletico Madrid are in the race. Real Madrid have still a lot to do this season as they have not been in the best of forms. Vinicius Jr Poses With November La Liga 2024–25 Player of the Month Award, Pics Go Viral.

Real Madrid in their last La Liga 2024-25 clash secured three points after defeating Getafe by a scoreline of 2-0. Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe stepped up for Los Blancos and scored a goal each. Real Madrid also maintained a clean sheet, which will help them if the title race comes to a close end. Jude Bellingham returning to form is the biggest advantage Real Madrid will be able to have. Rodrygo is also back on the field and will be looking to engrave his name on the scoresheet during the Real Madrid vs Athletic Club La Liga 2024-25 encounter.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Athletic Club vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 Match?

Kylian Mbappe is one of the important players for Real Madrid. It will be important to see if he will be able to maintain his consistency or not. Mbappe was not spotted alongside his teammates during the training session. But as Real Madrid are missing out on the services of Vinicius Jr, Carlo Ancelotti will be keen on keeping Mbappe in the starting XI for Madrid. Jude Bellingham Calls Kylian Mbappe 'Nose Specialist' in Funny Post After Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga 2024–25 Match (View Pic).

Kylian Mbappe might get substituted during the match, but he is going to be a part of Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 match. The French striker can help Real Madrid in the attacking front with the likes of Rodrygo present in the final third with Mbappe.

