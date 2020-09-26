Borussia Dortmund will hope to carry on with their good start to the season when they travel to Augsburg in Bundesliga 2020-21 on September 26, 2020 (Saturday). Dortmund beat Borussia Monchengladbach 3-0 in their opening match of the season and are also coming on the back of a 5-0 win over MSV Duisburg in the first round of DFB-Pokal Cup. Augsburg also have enjoyed a similar run. They thrashed Eintracht Celle 7-0 in the DFB-Pokal and then beat Union Berlin 3-1 in their opening league fixture. Meanwhile, fans searching for live telecast and free live streaming online details for Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2020-21 match should scroll down for all information. Jadon Sancho Transfer News Latest Update: Manchester United to Make One Final Bid to Borussia Dortmund for England Star.

Augsburg have never won the opening two matches of a new Bundesliga season in their club’s history and are chasing a record against Dortmund, who are also aiming to win consecutive matches at the start of a new league season for the first time in six seasons. Dortmund will miss Thorgan Hazard for this game. Hazard limped off against Gladbach and is likely to be rested. Marco Reus is, however, fit and available for coach Lucien Favre. Augsburg, on the other, are without Noah Sarenren Bazee and Marco Richter due to injuries.

When is Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund match in Bundesliga 2020-21 will take place on September 26, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Augsburg Arena and has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot live telecast the Augsburg vs Borrusia Dortmund match on television sets since there are no official broadcasters available for Bundesliga 2020-21 in the country. Star Sports Network, which provided live-action of Bundesliga matches in India until last seasons, parted ways this season. Fans can, however, always catch the live-action online.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can live stream the Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund match online on FanCode app. FanCode is the official partner for Bundesliga in India and will be providing live-action of all Bundesliga 2020-21 matches online in the country.

