For a while now, there have been rumours about Lionel Messi being linked to Paris Saint Germain – (PSG). First, it was Neymar Jr who had openly said that he would want to reunite with his old friend Lionel Messi and insisted that the reunion needs to happen in the upcoming season itself. Post this, PSG sporting director Leonardo confirmed that they have been eyeing the Argentine. Now, this has surely not gone down well with Barcelona Presidential candidate Joan Laporta who slammed them for their open rebuke. He also urged FIFA to intervene in the matter. Mauricio Pochettino Reacts to Neymar’s Wish of Reuniting With Lionel Messi, Says ‘We are Just Focused on the Present’.

In an interview, he further explained that the French club had bypassed the rules."It is disrespectful to Barca that clubs like PSG publicly say they are going to sign Messi. This coming from a club-state that have bypassed the rules. We cannot allow clubs and states the luxury of destabilising another club,” said Joan Laporta. He also said that they will have to speak to UEFA and FIFA and the club should abstain themselves speaking about Messi.

As per recent reports, it was said that Lionel Messi and his family was learning French amid PSG transfer rumours. For a long time now it is said that Messi has been unhappy at Barcelona. He has also been accused of his lack of interest which is apparently displayed during the matches. He had also slammed the Catalans on quite a few occasions last year.

