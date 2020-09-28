Barcelona are set to secure the signing of Ajax star Sergino Dest this week. The American is expected to play a crucial part in Ronald Koeman’s team this season following the departure of Nelson Semedo for Wolves and will compete with Sergio Roberto for a starting spot in the team. Dest broke through Ajax’s youth academy in 2019 and has made a total of 23 appearances for them in the Dutch domestic league. Ansu Fati Scores Twice as Barcelona Kick-Start La Liga 2020-21 Campaign With 4-0 Triumph over Villarreal (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

According to renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona and Ajax have agreed on a deal for the transfer of Sergino Dest to the Catalan club. It is understood that the La Liga side will pay the Dutch giants a transfer fee of around €22 to 23 million and the paperwork’s for the deal have already been completed.

Sergiño Dest > Barcelona deal details. 🔵🔴🇺🇸 - €22/23m guaranteed to Ajax [and also add ons]. Paperworks completed between Barça and Ajax. - Personal terms agreed until 2025 [expected to be signed on next hours]. - If timing will be respected, Tuesday can be #DestDay in Bcn. https://t.co/bzSO0NOhsw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 28, 2020

Sergino Dest will sign a contract with the Spanish side until 2025 and the Catalan side are expected to announce his arrival this week, most probably by Tuesday. The 19-year-old full-back was in demand during the transfer window, with European champions Bayern Munich also pursuing the youngster for his signature.

However, Sergino Dest has decided to join Barcelona, snubbing the German giants. The young American will be the second player Barcelona have signed from Ajax in recent years, as the Catalan club in January of 2019 announced the signing of Frenkie De Jong.

Sergino Dest might have played as a full-time profession for just over a year, but has impressed several big clubs around Europe. The 19-year-old has made a total of 38 appearances for Ajax in all competition since his debut scoring two goals for the club.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2020 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).