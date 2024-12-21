Barcelona will be hosting Atletico Madrid with both sides tied at 38 points and the former leading the standings courtesy of a superior goal difference. This top-of-the-table clash is generating a lot of buzz and the Catalonians know they face a side in sublime form. Atletico Madrid have won their last five matches while the home side have just one. At one point this season it looked like Barcelona would run away with the league but Hansi Flick has seen his team lose momentum and it is time they regroup as a unit. Barcelona versus Atletico Madrid will be streamed on the GTX World website from 1:30 AM IST. Lamine Yamal Out for Three-Four Weeks With Injury to His Right Ankle's Tibiofibular Ligament After Sustaining Blow During Barcelona’s 0–1 Loss to Leganes in La Liga 2024–25.

Barcelona sensation Laime Yamal has picked up an ankle injury and is now ruled out for several weeks. Ansu Fati and Andreas Christensen have resumed training and should be back in the squad. Robert Lewandowski has a key role to play in this game and he will have Firmin Lopez as the playmaker behind him. Dani Olmo and Raphinha will be deployed on the wings while Pedri provides the much-needed energy in midfield.

Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann are set to lead the attack for Atletico Madrid with Rodrigo de Paul and Pablo Barrios as the central midfielders. Conor Gallagher and Giuliano Simeone are not the conventional wide players but they will start on the flanks while also switching positions. Clement Lenglet and Jose Maria Gimenez should form the central defensive partnership. Lamine Yamal Showcases Golden Boy Award to Barca Fans Ahead of Barcelona vs Leganes La Liga 2024–25 Clash (View Pic).

Barcelona will face Atletico Madrid in what promises to be an exciting encounter in the La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, December 22. The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match is set to be played at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys and it will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for La Liga 2024-25 in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live telecast on any TV channel. For Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid online viewing options, read below.

GXR is the new official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live streaming online on the GXR World website for free. This game has a draw written all over it with both the teams opting for a low-risk approach.

