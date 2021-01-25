Manchester United registered a stunning win against Liverpool in the FA CUP 2021. The match was played at the Old Trafford. Mohamed Salah was the one who scored a couple of goals at the 18th and 58th minute. From the Red Devils side, we had Mason Greenwood who scored a goal at 26th minute of the match. Marcus Rashford was the one who scored a goal at the 48th minute. Bruno Fernandes at the 78th minute of the game converted a penalty into a goal. He thus led the team to a 3-2 win. Bruno Fernandes’ brother Ricardo then trolled Liverpool fans on social media. Manchester United Beat Liverpool in FA Cup 2020–21 Fourth Round Clash; Delighted Netizens Praise Team for Knocking Out Premier League Champions.

The Liverpool fan took to social media and posted a picture of Bruno and the caption of the picture read, "Another goal, another penalty." Ricardo posted the same picture on his Instagram story and responded to the same with the words, "Ups…” After the win, even Bruno Fernandes took to social media and celebrated the win. Here's a look at the post by the fan.

Ricardo Fernandes trolls Liverpool fan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Post by Bruno Fernandes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruno Fernandes (@brunofernandes.10)

Jurgen Klopp has not been able to beat Manchester United at the Old Trafford. The last time, the two teams met each other in the English Premier League 2020-21, the match ended with a goalless draw.

