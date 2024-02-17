Arsenal’s resurgence in the title race is for real with the Gunners winning four games on the bounce which includes an important win over Liverpool recently. Mikel Arteta’s men invested heavily in the squad during the summer and the results of late have shown the importance of having a good squad depth. They next face Burnley in an away tie where they must continue their winning run, to stay competitive in the title race alongside Liverpool and Manchester City. Burnley are without a win in the last five and struggling in a drop zone. If they fail to reverse this trend, they will well find themselves playing in the Championship next term. Burnley versus Arsenal will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 8:30 pm IST. Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Confirms Gunners Are in 'Conversation' to Sign Kylian Mbappe.

Maxim Esteve is likely to feature for Burnley against Arsenal although struggling with fitness issues in the closing stages of the Liverpool game. Nathan Redmond, Lyle Foster, and Luca Koleosho are ruled out of the clash. Charlie Taylor will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Josh Brownhill is the key man in midfield while the goal-scoring responsibility will fall on the shoulders of David Fofana and Zeki Amdouni.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Thomas Partey are all set to miss the game for Arsenal. Leandro Trossard will feature on the left of a midfield three with Kai Havertz expected to lead the line. Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are automatic picks for the winger’s spot with Declan Rice keeping things tidy in midfield alongside club captain Martin Odegaard. Netherlands Footballer Quincy Promes Sentenced to Six Years in Prison For Involvement in Cocaine Import.

When is Burnley vs Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Burnley are set to take on Arsenal in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, February 17. The Burnley vs Arsenal match will be played at Turf Moor and it will start at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Burnley vs Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Burnley vs Arsenal match on Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Burnley vs Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Burnley vs Arsenal football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Burnley will have to believe they can get a result at home against a top side. It may not be the case though considering the way Arsenal are playing at the moment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2024 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).