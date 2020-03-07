Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Tottenham (Photo Credits: @SpursOfficial)

Burnley will take on Tottenham Hotspur on matchday 29 of the English Premier League 2019-20. The match will be played at the Turf Moor on March 7, 2020 (Saturday). Burnley are enjoying a great campaign and have a chance to move as high as the seventh position in the team standings with a win. This will put Sean Dyce’s side just four points off the top-four spots. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur in EPL 2019-20 can scroll down below for more details. ‘We Are Too Nice’ Moans Jose Mourinho as Wolves Beat Tottenham Hotspur 3–2.

Tottenham Hotspur’s three months under Jose Mourinho has been underwhelming as the team has been inconsistent in their display. Spurs are just five points off the Champions League places but are currently on a two-game losing streak in the league. Burnley have won just two of their 11 Premier League meetings with Spurs and both have come at home. So Sean Dyce and his men will be hopeful of getting all three points from this clash. A win could see them replace Jose Mourinho’s men in the points table. Manchester United in Pole Position to Sign Harry Kane, Striker Prefers Red Devils Switch Over Tottenham Hotspur Rebuild.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur clash in Premier League 2019-20 will be played at the Emirates Stadium on March 7, 2020 (Saturday). The match will start at 11:30 pm IST.

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the Premier League in India. So fans can tune in Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 channels to catch the live action of Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur clash.

As Star Sports have the rights to telecast the Premier League in India, Hotstar, the official streaming partner will be showing the match online. Fans can get the live streaming of Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur encounter on Hotstar website and app.