Chelsea will eye a return to winning ways when they host relegated Norwich City in Premier League 2019-20. Chelsea avoided dropping outside the top four despite a 0-3 defeat to Sheffield United in their last league outing. The Blues will certainly be eager to make most of that reprieve – given by Leicester City and Manchester United who failed to win – and extend their lead in the third place. Frank Lampard’s side are one point clear of both Leicester and United and a win will widen the gap to four points. Meanwhile, fans searching for all tips and team suggestions to pick the best Dream11 fantasy team for Chelsea vs Norwich City clash, please scroll below.

Norwich are on a seven-match losing run in the Premier League and have scored only once in those seven defeats, They have never lost eight consecutive games in their Premier League history and will certainly put up a fight at Stamford Bridge especially after a 0-4 rout by West Ham at home in their previous game.

Norwich will be without Moritz Leitner as well as defenders Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram while Chelsea will miss N’Golo Kante. But Andreas Christensen, who took a knock against Sheffield United is fit.

Chelsea vs Norwich City, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Norwich City custodian Tim Krul (NOR) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this team.

Chelsea vs Norwich City, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Max Aarons (NOR), Marcos Alonso (CHE), Cesar Azpilicueta (CHE) and Antonio Rudiger (CHE) can be picked as the defenders for this fantasy team.

Chelsea vs Norwich City, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Willian (CHE), Ross Barkley (CHE), Todd Cantwell (NOR), Christian Pulisic (CHE) and Emi Buendia (NOR) will be the midfielders.

Chelsea vs Norwich City, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham (CHE) will play as the lone striker upfront.

Christian Pulisic (CHE) should be picked as the captain of this fantasy team while his teammate Willian (CHE) can be made the second-choice captain. In case, you are looking for a Norwich player to captain the team, Todd Cantwell (NOR) is the best option.

