Colombia and Peru will play their final game of the Copa America 2021 as they face each other in a clash to secure third place in this year’s edition of the South American Championship. The game will be played at the National Stadium in Brasilia on July 10, 2021 (early Saturday morning). Both sides fell short at the semi-final stage. Meanwhile, fans searching for Colombia vs Peru, Copa America 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Colombia and Peru To Play for Honour, 3rd Place at Mané Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia.

Colombia and Peru will be aiming to end their Copa America 2021 campaign as a high as they look to finish as the third-best team at this year’s competition. Peru were defeated by defending champions Brazil in the final four-game meanwhile, Colombia suffered an agonizing defeat against Argentina as they succumbed to the Albiceleste in a penalty shootout.

When is Colombia vs Peru, Copa America 2021 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Colombia vs Peru, Copa America 2021 clash will take place on July 10, 2021 (Saturday morning) at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia Mane Garrincha. The Copa America 2021 third-place match has a scheduled time of 05:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Colombia vs Peru, Copa America 2021 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of Copa America 2021 in India. It will broadcast Colombia vs Peru, Copa America 2021 live match on the Sony Sports channels and Sony Ten 2 will telecast the game on TV.

Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2021 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Colombia vs Peru, Copa America 2021 football match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Jio will also provide live streaming for its users on Jio TV app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2021 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).