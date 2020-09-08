After missing out on the match against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed his participation in the upcoming game against Sweden. The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner posted a few pictures on social media where he was seen sweating it out in the field along with his team. Portugal started off of their UEFA Nations League 2020 with a winning start as they won the match against Croatia 4-1. Ronaldo was seen sitting at the sidelines during their last match and was cheering for the team. Cristiano Ronaldo Back in Portugal Squad After Toe Infection, Sweats it Out With Team Ahead of UEFA Nations League 2020 Match Against Sweden (See Pics).

The team is placed n Group C of the UEFA Nations League 2020 along with the likes of France, Sweden and Croatia. Ronaldo had missed out on the first tie against Croatia due to toe infection. Needless to say that the fans are quite excited with CR7 making a comeback into the team, Check out the picture shared by Ronaldo.

View this post on Instagram Preparados para amanhã!🇵🇹💪🏼 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Sep 7, 2020 at 11:04am PDT

Talking about Ronaldo, the Portugal star has 99 international goals in his kitty. It is very likely that he might score his 100th goal against Sweden today. "The fact that he is very happy here doesn't mean that he is going to play. It doesn't work like that with me. We are talking about the best player in the world full stop."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2020 11:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).