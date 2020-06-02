Cristiano Ronaldo Like Jadon Sancho Is Exactly What Manchester United Needs, Says Former Red Devil Wes Brown

Jadon Sancho (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho has emerged as a top priority for Manchester United and former Red Devil Wes Brown would like to see him at the club. Brown compared the England starlet to Cristiano Ronaldo stating that the 20-year-old has a similar kind of influence on the game. The Borussia Dortmund star has drawn a lot of attention towards him with each passing game and has been one of the stand out players this season. Manchester United Fans on Red Alert After Saul Niguez Posts Cryptic Tweet About His Future.

Since his move from Manchester City to Borussia Dortmund in 2017, the youngster’s stock has continued to rise. The 20-year-old has significantly improved his goal contribution this season compared to the past, he has been involved in 40 goals in 39 appearances this season, helping the Black and Yellow’s to second place in Bundesliga. Jadon Sancho Transfer News Update: Borussia Dortmund Unwilling to Lower €100 Million Price Despite Footballer’s Wishes to Join Premier League Club.

The winger has been linked with a move back to the Premier League in the upcoming window as Manchester United are ready to spend a huge sum of £100 million in order to convince Dortmund to let their star leave for Old Trafford. In the meantime, Brown acknowledged that he would love to have the player at United as he will only improve the team.

While speaking to MUTV, Brown said ‘Talent and excitement. We need someone exactly like that at the club. We’ve had them over the years and I’m sure if we were to sign him he would bring that excitement back to the club. It would be good for the team as well.’

‘We’ve had players like that in the past, like with Cristiano Ronaldo. They’re the type of player who draw three or four defenders out and make the game a lot easier for the other players. If we could do it, it would be a brilliant signing.’ He added.

Wes Brown who himself spent fifteen years at Manchester United was an integral part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s all-conquering side. The 40-year-old has won five Premier League and played a crucial role in the Red Devil’s 1999 treble success.