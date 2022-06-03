New Delhi, June 2 : The Director General of Audit (DGA) Delhi, has written a letter to the All India Football Association (AIFF) to furnish all the documents for the audit of the financial year 2008-09 to 2020-2021 till June 20. Spain 1-1 Portugal, UEFA Nations League: Ricardo Horta Equaliser Earns Portugal Draw (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

DGA, in a letter on May 31 to director (finance) AIFF, said, "It is intimated that with approval of our HQ's office, the audit programme has been revised from 17.05.2022 to 20.06.2022 for the audit of financial year 2008-09 to 2020-2021 in continuation of previous audit as already intimated by Audit Memo No. 01 dated 17.05.2022." "In this regard, it is requested necessary instructions may also please be issued to all the concerned officers/officials to furnish all the requisitioned information/record of mentioned time period promptly," the letter said.

