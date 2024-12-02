Fiorentina footballer Edoardo Bove collapsed on field on Sunday, December 1 while featuring in the Fiorentina vs Inter Milan match at the Artemio Franchi, Firenze, Italy. He was spotted clutching his throat after suddenly falling to the turf and had to be immediately taken to the hospital in Ambulance for treatment. The players from both sides stood shocked and some broke down in tears. The incident happened in the 16th minute of the game and the referee suspended play and called the players off the field into the dressing room. Later Fiorentina confirmed that Edoardo Bove is now stable and receiving further treatment in the hospital. Fiorentina Player Edoardo Bove Collapses During Serie A 2024-25 Match Against Inter Milan, Italian Footballer Taken to Hospital in Ambulance (Watch Video).

Bove is currently under sedation in the intensive care unit at Florence’s Careggi Hospital, according to the club. “Initial cardiological and neurological tests have ruled out severe damage to his central nervous system and cardio-respiratory functions,” Fiorentina said in a joint statement with the hospital. The club added that Bove’s condition will be reassessed “in the next 24 hours.”

Bove's teammates and club officials shared the concern on social media after the unfortunate incident. Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso said: "Forza Edoardo, we’re with you. You’re a strong boy with a great character. We’re reaching out to his family during these moments." Giuseppe Marotta, Inter president, said to Sky Italia: "Inter and the entire football world express their closeness to Bove's family and Fiorentina. The decision to postpone the match was spontaneous on everyone's part, we are a community, all the players and even the referee were emotionally involved. We hope it is nothing serious."Serie A 2024–25: Title Race Loses Significance After Fiorentina Player Edoardo Bove Collapses on Field, Club Provides Update on Italian Midfielder.

Bove's team-mate David de Gea, former Manchester United goalkeeper, shared a post on X reading "God please." The message was accompanied with a prayer hands emoji. Bove's parent club, Roma, also added on X, "One of us, we are all with you." Serie A's official X account said: "Forza Edoardo. We're all with you." Bove joined Fiorentina on a season-long loan from Roma in August, with a view to make the deal permanent. Meanwhile, the rescheduled date of the Fiorentina vs Inter Milan match is yet to be confirmed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2024 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).