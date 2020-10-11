England vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: England have a difficult assignment coming pup against world no 1 Belgium in the UEFA Nations League which promises to be a thrill a minute ride. The Three Lions have managed 4 points from 2 games so far and find themselves second in Group A 2. Belgium on the other hand are table toppers, following a perfect start to the season. In their previous game, Gareth Southgate’s men had little trouble dispatching Wales 3-0. The fluidity in their football must have given some breathing space top the England manager who has come in for some criticism over the past few months.

England will make a number of changes from the side that won against Wales. The likes of Harry Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Pickford and Eric Dier look set to return. Ben Chilwell is injured and his spot will be taken up by Kieran Trippier. Jadon Sancho is available for selection after missing the last game due to breach of coronavirus regulations. All eyes will be on Jack Grealish and whether he gets a start after some world-class displays off late. Skipper Harry Kane picks himself up and will lead the English attack.

The Hazard brothers – Eden and Thorgan are out of contention for the England clash and will be joined by Dries Mertens on the sidelines. Leandro Trossard is expected to line up alongside serial goalscorer Romelu Lukaku and Jeremy Doku. Alex Witsel and Kevin de Bruyne in midfield complement each other well with Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen holding fort at the back.

England vs Belgium Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of 2020/21 UEFA Nations Game

England vs Belgium match in UEFA Nations League 2020-21 will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London on October 11 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to start at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast England vs Belgium, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League 2020-21 in India.

Is England vs Belgium, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Belgium are missing some key players for the clash which could hamper their performance a bit. But despite this setback, the visitors are likely to secure all three points at Wembley.

