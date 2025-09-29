Everton vs West Ham Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Everton welcome West Ham United at the Hill-Dickinson Stadium where they have been unbeaten so far. The Toffees are 12th in the points table with 7 points from 5 matches played but have been winless in their last two games. Manager David Moyes is a Premier League proven manager but has a tough job at hand as he looks to help break Everton into the top half of the table. Their opponents West Ham United are in the relegation zone with four defeats in their opening five games. They will need to turn around their fortunes if they are to avoid being further away from safety. Everton versus West Ham United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 12:30 AM IST. EPL 2025-26 Schedule: Get Full English Premier League Matchweek 6 Football Fixtures and Time Table Online With UK and IST Timings.

Jarrad Branchwaite and Merlin Rohl are the players ruled out of the game due to fitness issues. Beto will lead the attack for the home side in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as the attacking midfielder behind him. Jack Grelaish has been in sublime form for the team and will use his pace and trickery to attack the opposition backline. James Garner and Idrissa Gueye will sit back and shield the backline.

West Ham United have roped in Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager and he will need to get the ground running soon. Lucas Paqueta is the heart beat of this team and will be deployed as the playmaker. Callum Wilson is set to be the focal point in attack with Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville as the wingers.

Everton vs West Ham Match Details

Match Everton vs West Ham Date Tuesday, September 30 Time 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Hill Dickinson Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Select 1 (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Everton vs West Ham, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Everton will take on West Ham in their Premier League 2025-26 on Tuesday, September 29. The Everton vs West Ham will be hosted at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Premier League 2025-26: Late Surge from Federico Chiesa, Mohamed Salah Powers Liverpool to 4-2 Win over Bournemouth in Season Opener.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Everton vs West Ham, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Everton vs West Ham live telecast viewing option is likely to be available on the Star Sports Select 1 TV channel. For Everton vs West Ham online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Everton vs West Ham, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Everton vs West Ham Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Everton at home have been a quality team and they will continue their good run with a win here.

