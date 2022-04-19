Inter Milan face off against their traditional rivals AC Milan in what promises to be an exciting encounter at the Coppa Italia 2021-22 semifinals. These two teams have been heating up the Serie A 2021-22 title race with Inter just two points behind AC Milan on the points table. Both teams are entering this game on the back of victories in their previous fixtures. While AC Milan beat Genoa 2-1, Inter saw off Spezia 3-1. Both sides, needless to say, will be aiming for a victory in this game--something that would not just have them enter the final but also give them a psychological upper hand in the context of the Serie A title race. Cristiano Ronaldo and Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s Newborn Son Dies During Childbirth, Couple Share News of Tragic Death, Seek Privacy in Heart-Breaking Instagram Post

AC Milan had come out victorious 2-1 the last time these two sides had met in this season. But Inter are in good form at the moment, not having lost a game since going down to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 round of 16 clash at Anfield. They are looking to finish this season on a high and surely there can be very few better ways to do it than to dump their city rivals out of a cup competition. Inter had, in fact, eliminated AC Milan from the Coppa Italia quarterfinals last season and the Rossoneri would be out for redemption this time.

While Inter have the option of fielding a full-strength squad, AC Milan have injuries in the form of Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer and Alessandro Florenzi. Olivier Giroud would lead their line once again and hope to score like he did the last time these two sides met.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia Semifinal 2021-22 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The Coppa Italia 2021-21 semifinal match between Inter Milan and AC Milan will be played at the San Siro in Milan, on April 20, 2022 (Wednesday). The football match is scheduled to get underway at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Inter Milan vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia Semifinal 2021-22 Free Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Inter Milan vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia Semifinal 2021-22 Semifinal clash will not be live telecast on any TV channel in India as there are no broadcasters available.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia Semifinal 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online in India

Just like live telecast, sadly, no live streaming online for Inter Milan vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia Semifinal 2021-22 is available in India. So fans will have to keep a tab on the social media accounts of both the teams to catch the latest updates on this game.

