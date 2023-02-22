Inter Milan will look to finally extend their run in the knockouts of the UEFA Champions League 2023, when they host Porto at their home, San Siro on Thursday. For a long time, Inter Milan have not been able to live up to their reputation and European heritage by their performances in the Champions League. They have won the scudetto under Antonio Conte, but even a big profile coach like him has failed to take them deep in the European competitions. Inter has won the Supercoppa Italiana defeating arch-rivals AC Milan recently and will like to use the confidence and momentum to have a deep run in the Champions League. Porto, on the other hand, will be a tough challenge for Inter as they have topped their group in the UCL. They are in a great run of form as they have won their last 10 games across all competitions and also won the Taca de Liga defeating Sporting Lisbon. Inter Milan versus Porto will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 am. Liverpool 2–5 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2022–23: Los Blancos Produce Stunning Second-Half Comeback to Win Anfield Thriller (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Except Joaquin Correa, Simeone Inzaghi is set to have almost all the weapons in his armoury in disposal. Lautaro Martinez is also well rested and set to pair up with Edin Dzeko initially as Romelu Lukaku will come from bench. Hakan Calhanoglu, Milan Skriniar and Andre Onana were also rested in the weekend and are set start this game.

For Porto, there is a injury crisis in the team as Evanilson, Fabio Cardoso, Gabriel Veron, Francisco Meixedo, and Otavio all are expected to miss out. Veteran defender Pepe remains as the only mainstay at the defence and considering it is an away game, coach Sergio Conceicao has admitted that the game without so many of his key players, will be difficult.

When is Inter Milan vs Porto, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Inter Milan will host Portuguese club Porto in their round of 16 match at the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 on Thursday, February 23. The game will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the iconic San Siro Stadium. Liverpool Owner John Henry Rules Out Selling Premier League Club.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs Porto, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The important round of 16 clash between Inter Milan vs Porto will be telecasted live on Sony Sports SD/HD channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Inter Milan vs Porto, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

SonyLIV, the official broadcast platform of the Sony Sports Network, will provide live streaming of this match. Hence fans can watch the live streaming of the Inter Milan vs Porto match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2023 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).